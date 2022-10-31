Escape The Fate announce ‘The Dead Masquerade’ Australian tour for 2023

Escape The Fate have announced the Australian leg of their current world tour – dubbed ‘The Dead Masquerade’ – slating their return Down Under for next April.

The trek is scheduled to kick off in Perth on Tuesday April 18, when the Vegas-native screamo band will take to the Magnet House. They’ll head east to play The Gov in Adelaide that Thursday (April 20), before rounding out the week – and tour – with gigs in Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne.

On the run, Escape The Fate will perform their self-titled album – released in 2010 as their third full-length effort – in its entirety. Spawning singles like ‘Massacre’, ‘Issues’ and ‘Gorgeous Nightmare’, the record marked Escape The Fate’s first without founding frontman Ronnie Radke (who was ousted from the band after being sentenced to prison), and gave them their highest charting position (at Number 25 on the Billboard Hot 100).

Joining the band for the entire run will be post-hardcore powerhouse D.R.U.G.S. (aka Destroy Rebuild Until God Shows) and up-and-coming Melbourne outfit The Beautiful Monument. The latter band are gearing to release their third album next year, while D.R.U.G.S. released their second, ‘Destroy Rebuild’, back in June.

Tickets will go on sale at 10am local time this Friday – find them here.

In a press release, Escape The Fate frontman Craig Mabbitt said of his excitement for the tour: “I hope that people think of Escape The Fate as a good time, but a good time in a better way. We want people to connect deeply with the music and disappear in it. Get lost and then return from the album, or show, feeling inspired about themselves.

“We want to make people feel better about life, to know they can take on all its hardships. That’s what the music does for us as a band. That’s what we want it to do for the audience too.”

The band have released four albums since their self-titled effort, with the most recent being last year’s ‘Chemical Warfare’. Their last trip to Australia came in 2018, when they toured off the back of that year’s ‘I Am Human’.

Escape The Fate’s 2023 Australian tour dates are:

APRIL

Tuesday 18 – Boorloo/Perth, Magnet House

Thursday 20 – Kaurna/Adelaide, The Gov

Friday 21 – Warrang/Sydney, Metro Theatre

Saturday 22 – Meanjin/Brisbane, The Tivoli

Sunday 23 – Naarm/Melbourne, 170 Russell