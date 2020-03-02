Eskimo Joe announce reissue of second album ‘A Song Is A City’

Eskimo Joe will reissue their second album, ‘A Song Is A City’ on vinyl. The reissue coincides with the 16th anniversary of the double-platinum album’s original release. Fans can pre-order the LP now, or purchase it online and in stores from May 29th.

The reissue of ‘A Song Is A City’ will feature a silver vinyl LP. It will also come with both a digital copy of the album and a special edition 22-track Deluxe Edition CD. The LP, CD and digital copy will all feature 10 additional rare and live tracks.

Advertisement

‘A Song Is A City’ is often credited as the album that catapulted Eskimo Joe to the forefront of Australian rock. The record features the singles ‘From The Sea’, ‘Smoke’, ‘Older Than You’ and ‘Life Is Better With You’.

‘A Song Is A City’ will be the fifth of Eskimo Joe’s albums to be re-released on vinyl. Reissues of ‘Girl’, ‘Ghosts Of The Past’ and ‘Inshalla’ hit shelves in 2018, with ‘Black Fingernails, Red Wine’ getting the same treatment in 2019. There is no word yet on whether the band’s most recent album, 2013’s ‘Wastelands’, will be reissued on vinyl as well.

To pre-order the reissue of ‘A Song Is A City’, click here.