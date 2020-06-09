GAMING  

Eskimo Joe announce forthcoming new single, ‘Say Something’

It's the band's first new music in seven years

By Anna Rose
Eskimo Joe
Eskimo Joe in 2019 CREDIT: Paul Kane/Getty Images

Fremantle rock heroes Eskimo Joe have announced the upcoming release of their brand new single, titled ‘Say Something’.

Making the announcement on social media, ‘Say Something’ will be the first music from the band in seven years, following the release of their sixth studio album, ‘Wastelands’ in 2013. The track is slated for release on Friday June 26, with Eskimo Joe saying, “It has been such a joy to work on some brand new music.”

Though the band haven’t publicly provided a reason for their long break from releasing new material, Eskimo Joe have still been performing together. Most recently, they were the pre-game performers for last year’s State Of Origin in Perth, where they performed their 2007 hit song, ‘Black Fingernails, Red Wine’.

The announcement of ‘Say Something’ comes after the band reissued their second studio album, 2004’s ‘A Song Is A City’, on vinyl, to coincide with the 16th anniversary of the album’s release. It was the fifth of Eskimo Joe’s albums to be re-released on vinyl.

Reissues of Eskimo Joe’s debut album ‘Girl’, 2009’s ‘Inshalla’ and 2011’s ‘Ghosts Of The Past’ came out in 2018, with third album ‘Black Fingernails, Red Wine’ also being reissued in 2019.

According to their Facebook page, the band are locked in to perform at Queensland’s Sandstone Point Hotel in November for its Sandstone Rocks concert alongside The Superjesus and Violent Femmes.

