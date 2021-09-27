Eskimo Joe announce greatest hits album slated for December

Alt-rockers Eskimo Joe are set to release a greatest hits album spanning their multi-decade long career to date, titled ‘The World Repeats Itself Somehow – The Best Of Eskimo Joe’.

The compilation, which is slated for release on December 10, will feature tracks from their early EP ‘Sweater’ (1998), ‘A Song Is A City’ (2004) and ‘Ghosts Of The Past’ (2011), amongst others.

Naturally, their smash hit ‘Black Fingernails, Red Wine’ will make an appearance, alongside APRA Award-winning ‘Foreign Land’. The former was released back in 2006 and lasted 62 weeks in the ARIA Top 50, as well as nabbing Number Two in triple j’s Hottest 100 of that year.

The band took to their socials to announce the news this morning, with frontman Kavyen Temperley writing: “Eskimo Joe first came together as a band in 1997 – myself and Stu had been friends since we were ages 5 and 6 while Joel and I were already playing together in another Perth band, when we all stepped into a jam room for the first time and picked up our guitars it felt obvious that there was a real chemistry between us as friends and as musicians.

“It’s surreal listening back to what is now a twenty plus year career. From writing songs like ‘Sweater’ in a smelly old jam room, to songs like ‘Say Something’ which was written more recently after some time off, I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve created together musically, as well as the friendship we’ve managed to maintain with each other after so many years.”

Eskimo Joe have previously announced a nationwide tour where they’ll be performing both ‘A Song Is A City’ and ‘Black Fingernails, Red Wine’ back-to-back in full at each show. The setlist will feature songs from both albums that have never been played live before. The tour is scheduled to take place across March and April next year.

They also recently performed two songs at the AFL Grand Final, held at Optus Stadium in Perth, including ‘Black Fingernails, Red Wine’ and a cover of INXS’ ‘Kick’.

Eskimo Joe returned to the airwaves with 2020 single ‘Say Something’, seven years after their last album, ‘Wastelands’.

Eskimo Joe’s ‘The World Repeats Itself Somehow’ tracklist:

SIDE A:

1. ‘Sweater’

2. ‘Who Sold Her Out’

3. ‘Planet Earth’

4. ‘Wake Up’

5. ‘From The Sea’

6. ‘Older Than You’

7. ‘Sarah’

SIDE B:

8. ‘Black Fingernails, Red Wine’

9. ‘New York’

10. ‘Foreign Land’

11. ‘Don’t Let Me Down’

12. ‘Love Is A Drug’

13. ‘Say Something’