Eskimo Joe drop ’99 Ways’, announce ‘Black Fingernails Red Wine’ and ‘A Song Is A City’ tour

Eskimo Joe have released their latest track, ’99 Ways’, the high-octane follow-up to 2020’s ‘Say Something’.

The Western Australian three-piece first announced the single, their second in seven years, earlier this month.

To coincide with its release, Eskimo Joe have unveiled plans to tour in March and April of 2022.

Advertisement

At each gig, the band will play their 2004 record, ‘A Song Is A City‘, and its follow-up, ‘Black Fingernails Red Wine’, in full.

“We are super excited to announce that we’ll be hitting the road in 2022 and playing our albums ‘A Song Is A City’ and ‘Black Fingernails, Red Wine’ in full, back-to-back,” frontman Kav Temperley said in a press statement.

“We’ve had this planned for quite some time but were unable to go ahead due to Covid outbreaks and restrictions.

“So, in the interest of wanting to give our fans something to look forward to after this crazy year we’ve just had, we’re announcing our 2022 tour now. This gives us a chance to plan a really spectacular show!”

Temperley added that some songs from the records have never before featured in the band’s live shows. Tickets to the tour go on sale at 1pm local time on February 19.

Eskimo Joe’s Black Fingernails, Red Wine In The City 2022 tour dates are:

Advertisement

March

Saturday 5 — Perth, Fremantle Arts Centre South Lawn

Saturday 12 — Adelaide, Thebarton Theatre

Saturday 19 — Hobart, Odeon Theatre

Friday 25 — Melbourne, Forum Melbourne

Thursday 31 — Thirroul, Anita’s Theatre

April

Friday 1 — Sydney, Enmore Theatre

Friday 8 — Brisbane, The Tivoli