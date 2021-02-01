Eskimo Joe announce new “isolation love song”, ’99 Ways’

Eskimo Joe will release ’99 Ways’, their first single of the year, on February 12.

The Western Australian outfit made the announcement today (February 1), revealing that the warm reception to their 2020 single ‘Say Something’ – which had been their first song in seven years – “was so encouraging that we aimed to get back in a room as soon as we could and write another song”.

The band have shared a snippet from ’99 Ways’, which you can listen to below.

Per a press release, frontman Kav Temperley called the forthcoming track “an isolation love song”.

“I started writing this song in the first week of isolation when I was stuck in my bedroom with a bad fever,” Temperley recalled. “We didn’t know what it was and as I’d just returned from the states, we thought it best to isolate me from the rest of the family — luckily I had a piano in my room!

“Isolation is something the whole world has had to go through, and it’s been tough but sometimes you can only understand what someone else is going through if you have been through it yourself.”

The band recorded ’99 Ways’ at their Fremantle studio in August last year. It was mixed by Pete Holz, with whom they collaborated on ‘Say Something’.

Eskimo Joe featured in a handful of live music broadcasts last year, most notably in the pilot episode of the ABC’s music series, The Sound.

The band also spearheaded their own livestream series, the Say Something Sessions, named after their 2020 single. In the weekly series, Eskimo Joe teamed up with a host of Australian musicians, including Bob Evans, Ella Hooper and Chris Cheney.

In November, the trio joined forces with fellow Western Australian artist Stella Donnelly to perform their song ‘From The Sea’ at the WA Museum Boola Bardip.