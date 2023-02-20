Eskimo Joe, Spiderbait, Magic Dirt and more to play Spring Loaded 2023

Queensland festival Spring Loaded is returning to Sandstone Point this June with an all-Australian rock lineup.

Announced over the weekend, the 2023 iteration will feature performances from Spiderbait, Eskimo Joe, Magic Dirt, Frenzal Rhomb, Ratcat, Shihad, Screamfeeder and Bodyjar. MC’d by former triple j presenter and rock guitarist Lindsay “The Doctor” McDougall, Spring Loaded will take place at Bribie Island’s Sandstone Point Hotel on Saturday June 3.

Tickets for the event go on sale from 10am this Thursday (February 23), with presale kicking off on the day prior. Tickets will be available here.

Advertisement

Speaking about the festival in a press statement, Eskimo Joe frontman Kav Temperely said: “When I see lineups like the upcoming Spring Loaded festival, I get so excited. These are all bands that have influenced our band in a major way, so to be included in this stellar lineup is just such an honour.”

Despite being an active tour band over the last few years, last March saw Spiderbait release their first new music in nine years, ‘My Car’s A UFO’. The previously unreleased track went on to appear on ‘Songs In The Key Of J’, a compilation album of songs led by bassist and co-frontperson Janet English.

Fellow headliners Eskimo Joe also released a compilation album in the last few years, delivering ‘The World Repeats Itself Somehow – The Best Of Eskimo Joe’ in 2021.

Elsewhere, Magic Dirt released their latest album in 2020, titled ‘Life Was Better’. In between Magic Dirt projects, the band’s frontwoman Adalita also released her own solo material, sharing the LP ‘Inland’ last year.