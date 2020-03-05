The Espy’s new owners: “We have no plans to change what customers know and love” about the venue

The Espy in Melbourne, along with a clutch of other notable Melbourne pubs, has been bought by a company backed by American private equity group KKR.

According to a report by The Age, the KKR-backed Australian Venue Company signed a $100million-plus deal on Tuesday (March 3) to buy the leasehold rights of eight venues from the Sand Hill Road group.

Australian Venue Company CEO Paul Waterson told NME Australia there are “no plans to change what customers know and love” about The Espy and the other venues it has purchased. Those include the Garden State Hotel, The Posty, Bridge Hotel, Holliava, Richmond Club, the Prahran Hotel and Terminus.

The Espy (more formally known as Hotel Esplanade) is one of Melbourne’s most famed music venues. It was bought by Sand Hill Group in 2017 when it had fallen into disrepair, and reopened the following year.

In a statement to NME Australia, Waterson said: “We have a deep respect for the way the Sandhill Road Group have managed The Espy and their portfolio of iconic venues over the years. We have no plans to change what customers know and love about these great venues and look forward to seeing where we can add value behind the scenes, such as marketing and operations.”

“The Espy, in particular, is a St. Kilda institution and one that Melbourne holds dear; for over 140 years it has been a place for people to gather with friends over a drink or meal, or to watch live music,” he said.

“We intend to fully support and invest in the venue’s live music program as it’s an important part of what makes The Espy one of the best pubs in Melbourne.”

Upcoming events at The Espy this month include a Girls Rock! Melbourne showcase and a party to celebrate the unveiling of triple j’s Hottest 100 of the Decade.