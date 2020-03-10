E^ST announces debut album ‘I’m Doing It’ and intimate showcases

Sydney pop singer E^ST has officially announced her long-awaited debut album, ‘I’m Doing It’.

The full-length album follows E^ST’s previous two EPs, 2018’s ‘Life Ain’t Always Roses’ and 2014’s ‘Old Age’.

‘I’m Doing It’ will include E^ST’s 2019 singles ‘Flight Path’ and ‘Talk Deep’, the latter of which scored a spot in the triple j Hottest 100 of 2019 at number 70. It will also feature ‘Fresh Out Of Love’, which E^ST released last month, as well as 10 new songs.

Advertisement

The album was recorded with London-based producer Jim Eliot, who has served as a co-writer and producer for artists such as Halsey, Kylie Minogue and Ellie Goulding.

It was mixed by Dann Hume, the former drummer of pop-rock band Evermore who has since gone on to work with Amy Shark, Troye Sivan and Matt Corby.

‘I’m Doing It’ is set for release on June 12 via Warner Music. To celebrate the record’s announcement, E^ST has announced two intimate album showcase performances in Sydney and Melbourne.

At these shows, the indie-pop singer will play songs from the album and tell listeners more about them from her own perspective.

Both shows are to be held in secret, undisclosed locations. The only ways to gain access to the shows are either buying a ticket outright for $20, or for $10 as an add-on to an album pre-order. Pre-order ‘I’m Doing It’ here.

E^ST’s ‘I’m Doing It’ album showcase dates are:

Advertisement

Melbourne (April 30)

Sydney (May 8)