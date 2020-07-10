Watch E^ST cover Joji for triple j’s ‘Like A Version’

Sydney pop artist E^ST has taken to triple j’s ‘Like A Version’ studios this morning (July 10).

For her cover, the singer selected Joji’s 2018 single ‘Slow Dancing In The Dark.’

Additionally, she also performed her single ‘Fresh Out Of Love’ in a stripped-back acoustic rendition.

View both performances below:

The performance marks the second time that E^ST has participated in the ‘Like A Version’ segment. In 2015, she took to the studio to perform her original track ‘The Alley’ as well as a cover of The Verve’s ‘Bittersweet Symphony’.

‘Fresh Out Of Love’ marks one of five singles released from E^ST’s forthcoming debut album, ‘I’m Doing It.’ The other four tracks were lead single ‘Talk Deep,’ ‘Maybe It’s Me,’ ‘Flight Path’ and ‘I Wanna Be Here,’ which was released last month.

E^ST had originally scheduled ‘I’m Doing It’ for a July 17 release, before pushing it back a fortnight. It will be the follow up to her 2018 EP, ‘Life Ain’t Always Roses’.

With E^ST announcing her debut album back in March, she had two secret shows slated for Sydney and Melbourne, but these didn’t eventuate due to the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent restrictions on concerts.

‘I’m Doing It’ is set for release on Friday, July 31 via Warner Music