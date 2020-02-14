News Music News

E^ST releases heartbroken new single, ‘Fresh Out Of Love’

From her upcoming debut album 'I'm Doing It'

Anna Rose
E^ST Fresh Out of Love
Credit: Press

Indie pop artist E^ST has released a brand-new song, ‘Fresh Out Of Love’.

On the track, she sings, “I’ve been really picky, guess I picked the wrong kind / Wasn’t really looking when I saw the warning signs / I should have been the one that I was loving all along / I don’t think my heart can handle being so damn wrong.”

“This song is about feeling really empty after realising you’ve given all your love to someone who doesn’t love you back,” the South-African-born singer said.

‘Fresh Out Of Love’ was released with a music video, produced and directed by Harry Deadman, which you can watch below.

Reflecting on her mindset when writing ‘Fresh Out Of Love’, E^ST (real name Melissa Bester) said, “My music’s always been driven by my emotional state. It’s the way I express how I’m feeling, but just as often it’s how I find out I’m feeling.”

The new song is taken from her upcoming debut album, ‘I’m Doing It’, set for release in June. It follows her previous EPs ‘Old Age’ and ‘Life Ain’t Always Roses’.

In an announcement by Groovin The Moo festival this week, E^ST was revealed as one of the artists on this year’s lineup, joining other Aussie favourites like The Veronicas, WAAX, Mallrat, The Cat Empire, and Gang Of Youths.

E^ST featured recently in Sydney-based hip hop artist Kwame’s new single, ‘Nobody’. She also took to the stage earlier this month to do her bit for the bushfire crisis, supporting The 1975 frontman Matty Healy’s acoustic set at Sydney’s Metro Theatre alongside Ruel, Mansionair, and KUČKA.

