E^ST shares new single ‘I Wanna Be Here’

Sydney singer-songwriter E^ST has shared a new track, ‘I Wanna Be Here.’

The song serves as the fifth and final single before the release of her debut album, ‘I’m Doing It’.

Listen to the new track below:

In a statement, E^ST – real name Melisa Bester – said the single was about holding on to hope during tough times.

“I wrote this song at a really difficult time in my life, and it’s almost like I wrote the song that I needed to hear,” Bester said.

“This song is about realising that just because life feels impossible, that doesn’t mean that it is impossible… as long as you’re trying something, there’s always hope.”

E^ST lead off ‘I’m Doing It’ with the Hottest 100-placing ‘Talk Deep’ in October 2019. ‘Flight Path’ followed in December, with ‘Fresh Out Of Love’ arriving in February and ‘Maybe It’s Me’ in April.

E^ST announced ‘I’m Doing It’ back in March. The announcement came with two secret shows planned for Melbourne and Sydney, but these did not go ahead due to the coronavirus pandemic.

‘I’m Doing It’ was previously locked in for a July 17 release date via Warner. However, this was later pushed back to July 31. The LP follows her second EP, 2018’s ‘Life Ain’t Always Roses.’