Etsy seller who designed Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ hat flooded with orders

An Etsy seller who designed the hat Beyoncé wore in the poster for her ‘Renaissance’ tour has been overwhelmed with new orders.
24-year-old Abby Misbin from Philadelphia, USA, has been selling glitter ball-inspired, mirror-sequinned cowboy hats on the creative marketplace since she graduated in 2021.
Originally starting as a “side-hustle”, Misbin received a message from one of the pop star’s stylists which read: “Hi, Abby, need to have for Beyoncé needed by June 9. Where are you located?”
“Honestly, it read like a scam message,” she said (via BBC). “I shouldn’t have believed it as quickly as I did.”
The stylist made a few requests for the design before Misbin created the hat by hand, with each design taking about five to six hours.
She charged $215 (£192) for the hat, with roughly an extra $60 (£53.55) for express shipping.
“Guys, look at the hat I made for Beyoncé,” she posted on her Instagram story.
“And even that that was good enough for me.”
She added: “Oh my God, it was literally so insane. I thought she was done with it. I had no clue that she included it in the photo shoot. Just knowing it was in her presence is really cool.”
She is reportedly now working with her parents’ help to finish two a day.
At the beginning of this month Beyoncé announced the UK, Europe and North America 2023 ‘Renaissance’ tour. Tickets for the UK shows went on sale today (February 7), with the singer adding a further three London dates. You can buy any remaining UK tickets here, and tickets to North American shows here.
She also recently added seven extra North American dates to the world tour.
Meanwhile, last weekend the pop and R&B sensation broke the record for most Grammy wins of all time.