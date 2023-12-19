Eurovision 2024 stage design revealed

The stage design for next year’s Eurovision Song Contest has been revealed – you can check it out below.

The 68th Eurovision will take place in Malmö, Sweden, with the Grand Final of the competition due to be held on Saturday, May 11, 2024. This week, it was announced that Years & Years frontman Olly Alexander will represent the UK.

Today (December 19), Fredrik Stormby from Sweden-based design studio Green Wall Designs has been confirmed as the Lighting and Screen Content Designer for the 2024 contest.

The designer will join the senior production team along with production designer Florian

Wieder to help create, design and deliver “a large-scale and spectacular show to a global audience of over 160million”.

Green Wall Designs, which was co-founded by Stormby, is one of the world’s leading creative studios renowned for creating captivating visual experiences in music and live entertainment.

The company specialises in video, lighting and scenic elements, and worked on Loreen’s winning performance at Eurovision 2023 back in May. Other projects include the ‘ABBA Voyage’ show, Beyoncé‘s ‘Renaissance Tour’ and The 1975‘s ‘At Their Very Best’ gigs.

Giving fans a taste of what’s to come, organisers have unveiled the first sketches of the stage and lighting design for the Eurovision Song Contest 2024. See a selection of official preview images below.

The cross-shaped stage will be positioned in the middle of the crowd. It is described as “a unique 360-degree experience that surrounds the audience and viewers” in the 15,500-capacity Malmö Arena.

Additionally, movable LED cubes, LED floors, light, video, and stage technology will be able to create “great variations” in the venue.