Eurovision faces backlash and boycott calls for allowing Israel to compete

Eurovision is receiving backlash and boycott calls after allowing Israel to compete in next year’s competition.

The country has been included on the list of participating contestants in Sweden in 2024 leading many to call for the country to be banned from the contest due to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

According to a recent report by Al Jazeera, at least 10,812 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed in Israeli attacks since October 7. In Israel, the death toll over the same period stands at more than 1,400.

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNWRA (via euronews), also claims that nearly 1.9million people – more than 85 per cent of the population in Gaza – have been displaced. Many on social media have criticised the decision.

“I’m 100% boycotting Eurovision because they decided to include Israel and Azerbaijan despite their atrocities and crimes against humanity. What a nasty organization,” one said.

Another added: “If you think the world will watch as you whitewash Israel’s genocide of Palestinians, you’re mistaken.”

A petition has also been launched by one user calling for Israel to be expelled.

I'm 100% boycotting Eurovision because they decided to include Israel and Azerbaijan despite their atrocities and crimes against humanity. What a nasty organization https://t.co/BqO2MFGYzW — Anita Zsurzsan 🇵🇸 ✡️ (@iamjourjean) December 5, 2023

Urge the European Broadcasting Union to Expel Israel from Eurovision Song Contest – Sign the Petition! https://t.co/8FoLbK1TdO via @UKChange — tenneil 💫 (@tigrah) December 5, 2023

According to The Times Of Israel, The Association of Composers and Lyricists in Iceland have called for the country not to participate in next year’s Eurovision competition unless Israel is barred from competing.

It says it feels it has “a duty to take a stand against war and the murder of civilians and innocent children.”

Previously, Iceland’s Eurovision entry in 2019, Hatari flashed a Palestinian flag during the contest, against the competition rules, resulting in a sanction from the hosts.

Despite the protests, the European Broadcasting Union released a statement, saying that it currently has no plans to ban Israel from the Eurovision Song Contest.

It added: “The Eurovision Song Contest is a competition for public broadcasters from all over Europe and the Middle East. It is a contest for broadcasters – not for governments – and the Israeli public broadcaster has been participating in the contest for 50 years.

“The EBU is a member-led organisation. The EBU’s governing bodies – led by the Board of Directors – represent the members. These bodies assessed the list of participants and decided that the Israeli public broadcaster complies with all competition rules. Together with 36 other broadcasters, it will be able to participate in the competition next year.”

The EBU based its decision on the current attitude of other international organisations towards Israel.

It added: “At the moment, there is an inclusive attitude towards Israeli participants in major competitions. The Eurovision Song Contest remains a non-political event, uniting audiences worldwide through music.”

It comes despite Russia being banned from the competition last year after invading Ukraine.

Facing comparisons between Israel being allowed in the contest and Russia being banned the EBU said: “In 2022, following the invasion of Ukraine, the EBU’s governing bodies decided to exclude Russia from the Eurovision Song Contest, where they were to compete alongside Ukraine. As said before, the Eurovision Song Contest is a competition for broadcasters. After repeated violations of membership obligations and violation of the values of the public media, Russia was suspended.”

Meanwhile, Russia recently put the Ukrainian singer, Jamala, who won the 2016 Eurovision Song Contest onto its wanted list.