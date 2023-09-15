Eurovision star Käärijä and Tommy Cash team up for ‘It’s Crazy, It’s Party’

Finland’s viral Eurovision 2023 star Käärijä has teamed up with Tommy Cash for a new song and video – watch ‘It’s Crazy, It’s Party’ below.

The singer became known for his huge Eurovision entry ‘Cha Cha Cha’, and has now returned with an even more intense second effort.

“A big dream came true as I got to make a song with Tommy Cash,” he said in a statement about the new song.

“I was on vacation after the Eurovision, sitting in a beach chair when I received a DM from Tommy. The song came together very quickly, and ‘It’s crazy, It’s party’ reflects both of our vibes.

“Tommy is a top-notch artist, and I’ve learned a lot from him along the way. I’m really excited about the upcoming song. Hopefully people will enjoy it – it’s crazy and it’s party.”

Watch the video for ‘It’s Crazy, It’s Party’ below.

Speaking to NME this summer, Käärijä discussed crashing the Top 10 singles chart with ‘Cha Cha Cha’ and finding fans in the likes of Rammstein.

“It feels great – I wasn’t expecting that,” Käärijä told NMEof the chart success. “I’m just a stupid Finnish guy who did something crazy and then it went viral. I have to take the time to think about what has happened to me because it’s so huge.”

He continued: “I don’t know how this happened. There have to be some fans out there in the UK. We played a Eurovision pre-party in London and there were a lot of fans who wanted to see me for autographs and photos, but I didn’t know that I had so many out there. I just want to say thank you to everyone who supported me. This is the best thing that’s ever happened to me.”

Later this year, he will play three sold out UK and Irish shows, ending at London’s Roundhouse on October 23.

See the dates below.

OCTOBER 2023

20 – Glasgow, Clyde Rooms

22 – Dublin, The Academy

23 – London, Roundhouse