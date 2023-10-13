Eurythmics’ Dave Stewart launches new group, shares first single ‘Brings Me Home’

Eurythmics co-founder Dave Stewart has launched a new creative collective called The Time Experience Project. Listen to their debut single ‘Brings Me Home’ first on NME below.

The Grammy-winning musician enlisted a group of writers, actors, filmmakers, composers and performers to join him in the group. Next Friday (October 20), they will release a 10-song “modern rock opera” called ‘Who To Love’. You can pre-save/pre-add it here.

“The songs on this album are centred around the elusive nature of time, how it seems to speed up or slow down depending on your mental state,” Stewart explained of the “immersive” collection.

“Through the music and lyrics, we try to interpret this feeling and how life’s journey can become serpentine and surreal as we wander through moments of sadness, melancholy, love addiction and pure ecstasy.”

‘Who To Love’ will be accompanied by a long-form video, which is set to premiere at the Rome Film Festival next Thursday (October 19). It features Italian TV, stage, and film actress Greta Scarano and legendary Italian band Mokadelic.

“The short film revolves around a character who is struggling with anxiety and loneliness, reflected in both the music and the actions of the protagonist,” said Stewart, who wrote and stars in the video.

As for the meaning behind ‘Brings Me Home’, the musician explained: “It’s a song about the power of real love; about how something as simple as holding someone’s hand or seeing their face can make us feel at home, even amid chaos.

“In a world that is constantly changing and moving at a rapid pace, it is important to slow down and connect with others in a meaningful way. This song reminds us that we all need a place to call home, both physically and emotionally.”

The tracklist for ‘Who To Love’ is:

‘Time Is A Masterpiece’

‘Electrified’

‘Not The Sweetest Taboo’

‘Brings Me Home’

‘Diamond Eyes’

‘Who To Love’

‘Time Flies’

‘Talk To Me’

‘Human’

‘Surrender’

The ‘Who Is Love’ movie was directed by Giorgio Testi and produced by Dave Stewart Entertainment and Grøenlandia. It is expected to see a public release at some point in 2024.

In other Eurythmics news, earlier this year the band celebrated 40 years of ‘Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)’.

At the time,Annie Lennox marked the song’s milestone anniversary by writing alongside clips from the music video. “It’s almost impossible to believe that ‘Sweet Dreams are Made of This’ was released forty years ago,” she wrote. “It has continued to travel the world and the seven seas ever since, which is a wonderful and miraculous story all to itself!”