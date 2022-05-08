Evan Dando calls Jawbreaker “pussies” for firing The Lemonheads from tour

Evan Dando has hit out at “pussies” Jawbreaker for firing The Lemonheads from tour over COVID violations.

The two bands played together in April but later that month, Jawbreaker took to social media to announce that The Lemonheads wouldn’t be joining them for their 25th anniversary tour for ‘Dear You’.

“Unfortunately Lemonheads won’t be joining us as planned for Philly, Boston & Silver Spring. BUT we are stoked to the Get Up Kids on those shows,” said the post.

But now Lemonheads’ vocalist Evan Dando has had his say. “I just want anyone and everyone to know that Jawbreaker are pussies. Fact not my opinion,” he said in a tweet before following it up. “Or rather they aren’t the Bruce Springsteen’s of alternative rock that they pretend to be. I’ll meet any of them any time for a fight, let’s go.”

Then responding to a fan, Dando explained that he “was angry that they threw me off for violating a rule that wasn’t posted anywhere. We got kicked off the tour for going into the audience before the show. I committed to doing those shows. I wanted to do the shows. I was pissed off for being thrown off.”

“It’s seriously compromised our financial situation and I really don’t think we deserved it,” he added.

Elsewhere, Dando said Jawbreaker kicked The Lemonheads off the tour because “they were scared of us with me having my voice back or they were just scared of me.”

“I would’ve vomited if I had to sit through another one of those Jawbreaker shows thanks for trying to kick me out during your show guys. That was classy,” he continued before admitting “I was a bit of a weirdo and an asshole that day. Let’s drop it.”

“It’s just dawning on me how ridiculous it is to be tweeting about this bullshit when there’s a war going on. I don’t want no beef with nobody including you guys Jawbreaker. Maybe we can do it again sometime?” he added.

Earlier this year, Dando lost his wallet but after it was handed in at a local supermarket he returned to give a free in-store performance.

And last October, The Lemonheads released a 30th anniversary reissue of their album ‘Lovey’.