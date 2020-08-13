Evanescence singer Amy Lee has opened up on the lack of female rock singers, after being grilled on the issue during a recent interview.

Posting on Facebook, Lee explained that she was asked about “the lack of women historically on rock radio and in the mainstream rock world”, but wished to share a more detailed answer after being unable to fully articulate herself during the interview.

She wrote: “Honestly, women DO get skipped over. We DO get left out of the recap when it all boils down. It IS harder to make it onto the cover or the radio. Because our face is not the classic, quintessential face of rock…if you’re thinking of it as a literal face. I think it’s embedded subconsciously in our brains that women in rock are less authentic somehow, like we’re next gen. We’re part 2. Not the original. A niche little off-brand thing. But here’s the deal: The true heart of rock music is the spirit of REBELLION.”

She added: “Going against the grain. Challenging views, breaking society’s rules, and unapologetically being who you are. We’re supposed to be the moms, the girlfriends, the fans. But then there are those rogue dissenters who don’t fit the mold and don’t let that stop them from doing what they dream- and THAT is rock n roll!

“So all you women out there making your mark in the rock world and changing the game, you are the real thing. 1000 times more legit than any tatted up riff meisters who merely look the part!”

Praising her comments, one fan wrote: “Yes, yes, yes!!! I wholeheartedly agree with you and you’re totally correct ‘going against the grain’ not being the norm! You’re amazing and so inspiring! Keep doing what you are doing I really really think the women of rock like yourself are breaking the mold of what people women in rock are! Changing everyone’s mind and using your voice.”

Last month, Evanescence shared a music video for new single ‘The Game Is Over’. They are currently preparing to release their new studio album ‘The Bitter Truth’, with no official release date set yet.