Evanescence share ‘Fallen’ TikTok filter for 20th anniversary

Evanescence have shared a new Tiktok filter in celebration of the 20th anniversary of their debut LP ‘Fallen’.

The new filter features the same pale blue-toned effect that mimics the 2003 album’s artwork. The band’s frontwoman, Amy Lee tried out the filter for herself on the social media app and captioned her clip: “20 years baby! And I still don’t have a nose! Let’s see you try.”

Along with the filter on the app, the band have also reissued ‘Fallen’ with remastered audio as well as B-sides, unreleased demos, live recordings and a new colourful version of the album’s original artwork.

Advertisement

“20 years later, this album has never meant more,” wrote Lee as part of the accompanying foreword found in the physical edition of the LP. “Fallen has been the soundtrack to first loves, epic heartbreak, self-realisation, wedding days, last goodbyes, friendships, and countless other moments in so many lives… not to mention my own. I am forever humbled and grateful to be a part of it.”

Speaking to NME last year about ‘Fallen’ and it’s impact as part of their In Conversation series, Lee said: “I remember being here and doing these interviews on our first tour and I really did not think that I would be here now at 40, almost 41, not because I didn’t think we could, but its become so much bigger to me.”

She continued: “It’s just become something more than it was when we started and that is from all the love that has been put into it by me and many others. Just pure, true love and fighting, fighting for it and getting through on the other side of the fight. It’s really cool to be here and by now I think with our fans so many of them, the old school fans, we’ve lived life together. That music is the soundtrack to some of our lives it means something more than it could’ve back then.”

“And for the new ones, I just think that’s wonderful. That’s great, that’s kick-ass. That means they’re sharing it and also that we continue to make cool music. That’s the goal,” she added.

Advertisement

In other news, earlier this year, the band’s frontwoman reaffirmed her discomfort over being pressured to include the famed rap segment added to their hit track ‘Bring Me To Life’.

The rap section, performed by Paul McCoy of 12 Stones, was a creative decision made by the band’s label rather than Evanescence themselves, and they have frequently spoken of their dislike for it.

When asked in an interview with Metal Hammer how she feels about the ‘Bring Me To Life’ rap today, 20 years on from its initial release, Lee said: “I stopped performing it a long time ago. We never really did perform it. When we’re on tour and we have somebody that fits into that spot, they jump up on the song. We were on tour with P.O.D and we had Sonny [Sandoval, vocalist] get up a few times. And obviously, if we’re ever in the same town as Paul [McCoy, 12 Stones vocalist], who originally did the part, we will have him come up, because it’s fun and it’s cool and nostalgic.

“But that part, that sound, that’s not my style. That’s why it was such a difficult pill to swallow, even on one song. But we won because we didn’t have to change our whole sound.”