Evanescence share trippy new video for ‘The Game Is Over’

Evanescence have shared a music video for new single ‘The Game Is Over’.

The freaky visual for their latest release, which follows ‘Wasted On You’ from earlier this year, is directed by P.R. Brown, who has previously created music videos for Green Day, Slipknot, My Chemical Romance, and more.

The video features the band’s faces being distorted and blurred, and appears to have been recorded during lockdown, with each member filmed separately.

In a press release for ‘The Game Is Over’, singer Amy Lee said: “This song is about being sick of the facade. The disguises we wear for others to make them feel comfortable, the inside feelings being so different than what we show on the outside to fit within the boundaries of what’s socially acceptable, or what’s not going to make you unpleasant or too ‘weird’ to be around.”

Lee added that the track represents “a promise to myself and out loud that I’m going to be more of my real, inner self on the outside–not lock her up because she can’t be contained anymore” as well as “a prayer to become better, to not feel so messed up, locked up, and hurt inside.”

Watch the video for ‘The Game Is Over’ below:

Evanescence are currently preparing to release their new studio album ‘The Bitter Truth’, with no official release date set yet.

The band will be touring live next year on the Worlds Collide Tour – see the full details below.

SEPTEMBER 2021

8 – Zurich, CH, Hallenstadion Zurich

9 – Milan, IT, Mediolanum Forum Milan

11 – Berlin, DE, Velodrom

12 – Gliwice, PL, Arena Gliwice

14 – Leipzig, DE, Quarterback Immobilien Arena

15 – Hamburg, DE, Barclaycard Arena

17 – Amsterdam, NL, Ziggo Dome

18 – Amsterdam, NL, Ziggo Dome

20 – Paris, FR, Accorhotels Arena

21 – Düsseldorf, DE, Mitsubishi Electric Halle

22 – Munich, DE, Zenith

24 – Esch-Sur-Alzette, LU, Rockhal

26 – Frankfurt, DE, Festhalle

27 – Brussels, BE, Palais 12

28 – Brussels, BE, Palais 12

30 – Glasgow, UK, The SSE Hydro Arena

OCTOBER 2021

1 – Leeds, UK, First Direct Arena

3 – Birmingham, UK, Utilita Arena Birmingham

4 – London, UK, The O2

7 – Madrid, Spain, Palacio Vistalegre

Tickets for the tour can be purchased here.