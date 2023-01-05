Even Cardi B is feeling the cost of living crisis

Cardi B has expressed her frustration over inflation in the US, which has resulted in higher prices for basic goods.

Per Reuters, American citizens are currently facing financial pressures similar to the cost of living crisis in the UK. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) recently told the outlet that inflation has not “turned the corner yet” in the states.

Taking to Twitter on yesterday (January 4), Cardi wrote: “Naaaaaa grocery shopping prices are ridiculous right now. You might as well eat outside!!”

The rapper later posted to complain about the current cost of a lettuce. “Bitch why lettuce cost 6 dollars where I live at?” she said. That message was accompanied by a clip of Remy Ma saying: “This is where I’m starting to get aggravated.”

Cardi then shared a “PSA” video in which she highlighted the importance of budgeting, despite being wealthy.

“I get a summary of the money that’s being spent in my home every week,” she said. “So when I’m starting to see that groceries is like tripling-up, it’s like ‘Hey, what the fuck is going on?’

“‘Cause If I think that shit is crazy, I can only imagine what middle class people or people from the hood are thinking. So yeah, I’m going to say something.”

Last month, Cardi responded to criticism she faced from a fan regarding her comments on the ongoing recession. “Says the rapper worth 40million,” the Twitter user wrote.

Cardi replied: “I’m worth more than that and guess what? If I don’t save, work and budget I could lose it too!

“What makes you think that no matter how much money you got you can’t lose it all if you don’t manage your money correctly. I too have bills, responsibilities and people I have to help.”

As Billboard notes, the star explained why she is often vocal about her thoughts on economic, social and political issues during an interview with David Letterman last year.

“I don’t really put a lot of political things in my music, but I used the fuck out of my platform,” she said. “And I have used my platform even when I was a dancer. Because you might think that people are not looking, but they are.”

Cardi continued: “I mean, I’m a hood chick, and I’m from the Bronx. A lot of people relate to me and follow me because they want to see how I’m dressed, they want to see my lifestyle.

“I feel like I have a responsibility to also share to them like, ‘Hey, while you here and you’re checking my outfit and checking my music, check out what’s going on over here in this part of the world.”

Gita Gopinath, the IMF’s second-in-command, recently said it was “important” for the central bank to “maintain restrictive monetary policy” until there was a “very definite, durable decline in inflation” that was evident in wages and sectors not related to food or energy in the US (via Financial Times).

In other news, last weekend saw Cardi B ring in 2023 by singing Fall Out Boy’s ‘Sugar, We’re Goin Down’ at a Miami nightclub.