Everclear announce 17-date Australian tour for February 2023

Everclear have announced their return to Australia, slating a mammoth 17-date tour for next February.

It’ll come exactly three years after their last tour of the country, which ran across 15 dates in the first quarter of 2020. This time, they’ll kick things off in Ipswich, Queensland, with a show at the Racehorse Hotel booked for Thursday February 2. It’ll be followed by shows on the Gold Coast, Brisbane and Townsville over the next three evenings – Friday February 3, Saturday 4 and Sunday 5, respectively.

From there, they’ll head down to Gosford, playing the Drifters Wharf venue on Wednesday February 8, with a further four gigs in New South Wales (and one in Canberra) booked to take up the remainder of that week. The following week will see them play four shows in Victoria, before they head over to Adelaide for a one-off show on Thursday February 23, before wrapping up with a trio of back-to-back shows in Western Australia that weekend.

Tickets for all 17 shows go on sale at 12pm local time tomorrow (November 30), with a pre-sale having started earlier today (November 29). All ticketing details can be found here.

In a press release announcing the tour, Everclear frontman Art Alexakis said: “After spending the better part of 2022 celebrating our 30th anniversary as a band, releasing our remastered debut album ‘World Of Noise’ on digital platforms for the first time ever, and recently releasing our new single ‘Year Of The Tiger’, we are so excited to be coming back to our home away from home with the largest and most inclusive Australian tour we have ever done.

“By mixing it up and digging into the catalogue, it still makes it fun and relevant for us, and I think for the fans as well. It’s still important to play the hits, but by playing those other songs as well, it makes it all seem more vibrant and real. Even though I recorded some of those songs over 20 years ago, I haven’t played them in a long time, so it’s like reinventing the wheel. I’m having more fun now than I have in years. I think all of us are.”

Everclear’s 2023 Australian tour dates are:

FEBRUARY

Thursday 2 – Tulmur/Ipswich, Racehorse Hotel

Friday 3 – Yugambeh and Kombumerri land/Gold Coast, Miami Marketta

Saturday 4 – Meanjin/Brisbane, Chardons Corner Hotel

Sunday 5 – Thul Garrie Waja/Townsville, Dalrymple Hotel

Wednesday 8 – Darkinyung land/Gosford, Drifters Wharf

Thursday 9 – Ngunnawal-Ngambri/Canberra, The Basement

Friday 10 – Bediagal land/Kellyville Ridge, The Ettamogah

Saturday 11 – Warrang/Sydney, Crowbar

Sunday 12 – Mulubinba/Newcastle, Cambridge Hotel

Thursday 16 – Wurundjeri Woi-wurrung land/Mount Evelyn, York On Lilydale

Friday 17 – Naarm/Melbourne, Croxton Bandroom

Saturday 18 – Bunurong land/Chelsea Heights, Chelsea Heights Hotel

Sunday 19 – Wadawurrung/Torquay, Torquay Hotel

Thursday 23 – Tarndanya/Adelaide, The Gov

Friday 24 – Walyalup/Fremantle, Freo Social

Saturday 26 – Boorloo/Duncraig, Carine Tavern

Sunday 26 – Quedjinup/Dunsborough, Dunsborough Tavern