Every song played on triple j next week will be by request of the station’s listeners, thanks to a new initiative called ‘Requestival’.

From Monday May 25 until Sunday May 31, every song played between 6am and 9pm on the station will have been suggested by listeners. This includes tracks played in triple j’s long-running Live at the Wireless segment, as well as its Friday Mix and House Party broadcasts.

“Don’t just limit your requests to your most listened to, start thinking of your fave live tracks, remixes and guilty pleasures too,” a representative for the youth broadcaster wrote in a statement.

Advertisement

Additionally, the station aims to play songs that may not have made it into triple j’s regular rotation in the past. “We also promise to play songs that have rarely or never been played on triple j. You might even hear *that* song.”

To make a song request, download or update the triple j app. From there, listeners are able to access the ‘Requestival’ tool which allows them to nominate a song for the station to play.

“We also want you to tell us WHY you’re choosing those songs. Relive a memory, give a shout out, share a secret,” the station said.