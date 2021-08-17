Every Time I Die announce ninth studio album ‘Radical’, share ‘Post-Boredom’

Every Time I Die have detailed their ninth studio album, entitled ‘Radical’, additionally sharing a new single from it.

‘Radical’ is the band’s first in five years. It follows 2016’s ‘Low Teens’, as well as a string of singles the band released in the last year: the double A-side of ‘A Colossal Wreck’/’Desperate Pleasures’ in December 2020, and ‘AWOL’ in January 2021. All three songs will appear on ‘Radical’, as well as the album’s fourth single ‘Post-Boredom’.

The band have shared a video for the new track, which was released to coincide with the album’s announcement. It was directed by Tes Hash and Daniel Davison, the latter of whom is also the band’s former drummer.

Watch the video for ‘Post-Boredom’ below:

In a press statement, the band’s lead vocalist Keith Buckley explained that when he wrote ‘Post-Boredom’, it gave him “the feeling of real truth”.

“I wasn’t hiding any secret confessions in metaphors,” he said.

“I was very much fed up with living an unfulfilling life, and felt that I needed a death – either figuratively or literally – in order to have a fighting chance at finding new meaning.

“I see this song from a distance. It’s reflective, but also finally detached. Not a full ego death, but indicative that the process needed to start immediately in my own life.”

Buckley went on in his press statement to reflect on the overall themes of ‘Radical’ as an album, noting it deals in “difficult matters” that are also “universal and more communal experiences”.

“The songs are realistic in that they acknowledge that things require a lot of work, but it’s ultimately a very hopeful and uplifting record,” he said.

In the years since the band released ‘Low Teens’, the band has both toured extensively and pursued other projects. Buckley returned to helm metal supergroup The Damned Things for their second LP, ‘High Crimes’ in 2019. Guitarist Andy Williams, meanwhile, has pursued a career in professional wrestling, appearing with the promotion All Elite Wrestling (AEW) under the ring name The Butcher.

‘Radical’ is set for release on October 22 via Epitaph.

Every Time I Die’s ‘Radical’ track-listing is:

1. ‘Dark Distance’

2. ‘Sly’

3. ‘Planet Shit’

4. ‘Post-Boredom’

5. ‘A Colossal Wreck’

6. ‘Desperate Pleasures’

7. ‘All This and War’

8. ‘Thing with Feathers’

9. ‘Hostile Architecture’

10. ‘AWOL’

11. ‘The Whip’

12. ‘White Void’

13. ‘Distress Rehearsal’

14. ‘sexsexsex’

15. ‘People Verses’

16. ‘We Go Together’