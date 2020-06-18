Watch Everything Everything’s new chimpanzee-featuring video for ‘Planets’

Everything Everything have shared the bizarre new video for their track ‘Planets’, which features a chimpanzee puppet as its protagonist — check out the clip below.

The song is the third preview of the band’s upcoming new album ‘Re-Animator’, which is set for release on August 21 via Infinity Industries.

Described by frontman Jonathan Higgs as being “a song about calling out to be loved, feeling unworthy and finding the love of the universe instead,” ‘Planets’ has been released this week to follow on from recent singles ‘Arch Enemy’ and ‘In Birdsong’.

The video for ‘Planets’ was directed by Higgs during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown and, as a press release explains, it “focuses on a chimpanzee [puppet] lost within an existential dilemma: if the universe is so unfathomably huge, how can one primate come to terms with his relative insignificance?

“There are no grand revelations, just the awareness that living in the moment – and especially singing – is as close as he gets,” the description continues.

“It’s a light-hearted metaphor for a question that lies out of mankind’s grasp.”

You can see the tracklist for Everything Everything’s ‘Re-Animator’ below.

1. Lost Powers

2. Big Climb

3. It Was A Monstering

4. Planets

5. Moonlight

6. Arch Enemy

7. Lord Of The Trapdoor

8. Black Hyena

9. In Birdsong

10. The Actor

11. Violent Sun