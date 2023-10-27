Everything Everything share new single ‘Cold Reactor’ and more details of album ‘Mountainhead’

Everything Everything have shared a new single called ‘Cold Reactor’ as well as more details about their new album, ‘Mountainhead‘, including the tracklist.

‘Cold Reactor’ is the first taste of the Manchester band’s seventh album. The LP is released on March 1 and is available to pre-save/pre-order here.

Singer Jonathan Higgs said of the new single: “‘Cold Reactor’ is about striving for an advanced future and exponential growth at the cost of our own personal worlds and mental wellbeing. Lives lived through screens and isolation, leading to disconnected and emotionless reactions in the form of symbols.”

In keeping with the album’s dominant theme about how future technology might impact humankind – good and bad – ‘Cold Reactor’ arrives with a music video co-directed by Higgs and the band’s long-time collaborator Kit Monteith. The bandmembers are seen dressed in yellow uniforms as they summit a mountain and begin to tear it apart.

The album meanwhile, is centred on the concept of “Mountainhead”, described in press material as “an alternate society in which those at the bottom of society’s ladder are forced to work relentlessly to keep its elite, at the mountain’s peak, elevated”.

Higgs added of the concept: “In another world, society has built an immense mountain. To make the mountain bigger, they must make the hole they live in deeper and deeper. All of society is built around the creation of the mountain, and a mountain religion dominates all thought. At the top of the mountain is rumoured to be a huge mirror that reflects endlessly recurring images of the self, and at the bottom of the pit is a giant golden snake that is the primal fear of all believers.

“A ‘Mountainhead’ is one who believes the mountain must grow no matter the cost, and no matter how terrible it is to dwell in the great pit. The taller the mountain, the deeper the hole.”

The release of ‘Cold Reactor’ follows the band announcing a UK tour that kicks off next March. See the dates here.

Tickets for the 2024 UK tour go on sale next Friday (November 3) at 9am GMT and will be available to purchase here. Additionally, pre-sale tickets are also offered to fans who pre-order the new album. Visit here to do so now.

‘Mountainhead’ is the group’s first new album in more than a year following ‘Raw Data Feel’, which arrived in May 2022.

See the album artwork and tracklist below.

‘Mountainhead’ tracklist:

01. ‘Wild Guess’

02. ‘The End Of The Contender’

03. ‘Cold Reactor’

04. ‘Buddy, Come Over’

05. ‘R U Happy?’

06. ‘The Mad Stone’

07. ‘TV Dog’

08. ‘Canary’

09. ‘Don’t Ask Me To Beg’

10. ‘Enter The Mirror’

11. ‘Your Money, My Summer’

12. ‘Dagger’s Edge’

13. ‘City Song’

14. ‘The Witness’