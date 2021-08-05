Eves Karydas announces new EP, ‘Reruns’

Pop singer-songwriter Eves Karydas has announced a new EP, ‘Reruns’, arriving next month.

Karydas’ six-track EP will be released on September 24 through Dew Process. To mark the announcement, the artist released a new single, ‘Lemonade’. The upbeat track was co-written with Plested and collective The 23rd, and describes a break-up with a former partner.

An accompanying music video, directed by Natalie Sim, depicts Karydas and a number of dancers in a lemon orchard and on the coast.

Watch the clip for ‘Lemonade’ below:

“I wrote this in the midst of a breakup about the delicate balance between playing it cool and moving on but also allowing myself to feel let down. I hope you loooooveeee it,” Karydas said in an Instagram post.

The singer elaborated further in a press statement, saying, “‘Well I didn’t want to write an FU song…‘ pretty much sums up ‘Lemonade’. It’s about reaching the end of my limit and being super frustrated with how a relationship panned out.

“I wanted to explore the delicate feeling of playing it cool and moving on but also allowing myself to feel let down. That, plus I just really like lemonade.”

‘Lemonade’ is the singer’s second single of the year, following on from May release ‘Freckles’, which she performed on ABC series The Set earlier this year along with 2020’s ‘Complicated’.

The singer wrapped up a seven-stop tour in Queensland earlier this year, marking her first run of headline shows since her debut album, 2018’s ‘Summerskin’.