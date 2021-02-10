Eves Karydas announces Queensland tour

Eves Karydas has announced a Queensland tour, promoting her 2020 singles ‘Complicated’ and ‘Get Me So High’.

The singer will kick off the regional tour in Mackay on May 6, before heading through Townsville, Toowoomba, Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast, Brisbane and finishing in Cairns on May 22. In each city, Karydas will perform two shows – one licensed, all ages matinee and one evening 18+ show, except in Brisbane where both shows will be the former.

Tickets to all of the shows are on sale now via Karydas’ website, with dates in cities around the country expected to be announced soon.

Karydas was previously announced to play the inaugural Day Trip Music Festival in Townsville this month, alongside The Jungle Giants, Genesis Owusu, Stace Cadet, Young Franco and more. She’ll also perform at Wildlands Weekender in Brisbane in March with Cosmo’s Midnight, The Veronicas and Lime Cordiale and more.

Karydas had a big 2020 off the back of ‘Complicated’, with the song hitting #22 in triple j’s Hottest 100. She also covered Ruel‘s ‘Painkiller’ for the radio station’s Like A Version segment.

The dates for Eves Karydas’ Queensland Tour 2021 are:

MAY

Thursday 6 – Seabreeze, Mackay

Friday 7 – Otherwise, Townsville

Friday 14 – The Met Hotel, Toowoomba

Saturday 15 – Burleigh Bazaar, Gold Coast

Sunday 16 – Solbar, Sunshine Coast

Thursday 20 – The Triffid, Brisbane

Saturday 22 – Tanks Art Centre, Cairns