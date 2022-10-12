Eves Karydas announces ‘Wide Eyed’ EP, shares ‘Last Night When We Were Young’

Eves Karydas has announced a new EP, entitled ‘Wide Eyed’, as well as sharing its lead single ‘Last Night When We Were Young’.

The EP is set for release on November 25 via Dew Process/Universal, and will be Karydas’ third. Her debut self-titled EP, released under the moniker Eves The Behaviour, was released in 2015. In 2021, Karydas shared ‘Reruns’ – the first EP released under her new stage name, and the follow-up to her debut album, 2018’s ‘Summerskin’.

‘Last Night When We Were Young’, the first track to be lifted from the EP, was produced by Dan Puusaari – best known as the drummer for Brisbane pop band Cub Sport. Karydas co-wrote the single, alongside Calle Lehmann, Sean Kennedy and Jon Buscema – the lattermost of whom also co-produced the song with Puusaari.

Advertisement

A music video premiered for the single last night, directed by Daniel Mayne. Watch that below:

In a press statement, Karydas explained that the song’s lyrical inspiration stemmed from a day spent at Buscema’s house with her co-writers and producers.

“We had spent the day… alternating between the swimming pool and the studio, chatting about the fast moving feeling of life,” she said. “Where does all the time go? It’s like we’ve suddenly woken up, we’re adults, we have responsibilities.”

Karydas added that the song also deels with the mixed feelings that come “at the start of a new relationship”.

“The hours feel like minutes, and you know those moments aren’t going to last forever,” she said. “That’s the feeling we wanted to capture in the song.”

Advertisement

Over the weekend, the pop singer made news with an Instagram post detailing the “deep inner turmoil” she has faced over the pressure of being part of the Australian music industry as a young female artist.

“I’ve posted thirst traps, marketed myself as a ‘hot girl’, obsessively checked likes, read comments, puked at the gross misogyny it incites but also secretly craved the attention,” she wrote.

“And for what? All because I was told that was how to get ahead in this industry? Because I was constantly told I’d have to readjust my expectations of success if I did any differently? It needs to be said that there is a problem.”