Eves Karydas shares new single ‘Freckles’

Eves Karydas has returned with her first new single of 2021, ‘Freckles’.

The young pop singer’s new track is one she has been writing for years, centred around “the rush of growing up… [and] finding my safe space in-amongst the chaos of my life”, she said in a press statement.

“The catalyst to finally finishing this song was that recently I fell over on the pavement and grazed my knee. I hadn’t done that in a very long time. The context that made this moment poignant to me was that I was confronting my mental health properly for the first time in my life and it was a complicated and scary process.

“So for some reason, the act of putting on a bandaid and continuing on with my day really struck me. I couldn’t remember the last time getting hurt was so simple.”

Watch a visualiser for ‘Freckles’ below.

The track follows Karydas’ breakout 2020 singles ‘Complicated’ and ‘Get Me So High’, the former of which received a remix from PS1 in January of this year. It’s unclear whether a full-length release is coming; Karydas’ debut album ‘Summerskin’ arrived back in 2018.

Karydas has also delivered an update on her upcoming Queensland tour in light of the latest easing of coronavirus restrictions in the sunshine state. Late and early sessions on all dates have merged into one, larger capacity show, while an additional gig at The Triffid in Brisbane has been announced for Wednesday May 19 after the first sold out.

The supports for the tour have also been unveiled with Greta Stanley set to join her in Mackay, Townsville and Cairns while Ivy will open in Toowoomba, Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast and Brisbane. Up-and-comers Akurei and Marloe will also support the Gold Coast show.