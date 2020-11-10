Eves Karydas shares new single ‘Get Me So High’

Eves Karydas has shared a new single, ‘Get Me So High’, her second this year.

Karydas wrote the track in Stockholm with an all-female production team that included Scandi pop veterans Madelene Eliasson and Amanda Cygnaeus.

‘Get Me So High’ arrives with a music video directed by Onil Kotian, charting a quirky tale of love and loss – watch it below.

In a press statement, Karydas said the song riffs on an expression someone once told her; “being in love is like being given drugs for free”.

“At the time [of writing] I was experiencing a real lack of security in the relationship I was in. I was constantly on edge and allowing the other person to dictate whether my mood was up or down,” she explained.

“It left me feeling so unhinged. The annoying part of it all was that no matter how many lows and red flags there were, I was addicted to the highs. It clouded my vision. I like to joke that this song is what you get when three girls in their twenties sit in a room together talking about their disastrous love lives.”

It follows the release of ‘Complicated’ in June, the Brisbane-based singer’s first new music since her 2018 debut album ‘Summerskin’. In August, Karydas also covered Ruel’s ‘Painkiller’ for triple j’s Like a Version.