Evian Christ shares ‘Ultra’ – his first new single in six years

Evian Christ has shared ‘Ultra’, his first single in six years – scroll down the page to listen it now.

The producer – whose real name is Joshua Leary – first emerged in 2012 with his debut mixtape ‘Kings And Them’ and went on to collaborate with Kanye West on his 2013 album ‘Yeezus’.

Now, Leary has released his first piece of new material since 2014’s ‘Waterfall’ EP. ‘Ultra’ begins tranquilly, before discordant synths cut through and a beat begins to build.

The track comes accompanied by a slow-motion visual of a breaking wave in O’ahu Waimea, Hawaii. Watch the David Rudnick and Daniel Swan-directed video below now.

The track is the producer’s first release on Warp, despite having signed to the label back in 2015. Since his last release, he has produced albums and singles for Le1f, Danny Brown, Travis Scott and Cashmere Cat.

In a four-star review of ‘Waterfall’, NME said: “The EP sees the shadowy 24-year-old advance the weird, industrial sonics that caught everyone’s attention in the first place into even bolder territory. From the twisted techno of ‘Salt Carousel’ to the vicious trip of ‘Fuck Idol’, these four tracks serve as a reminder to forget his tantalising new partnership with hip-hop’s biggest provocateur: Leary can kidnap your attention just as easily alone.”

In 2015, Leary cancelled his Reading Festival DJ set after claiming to have been detained in a “cage” by security at Leeds Festival. At the time, festival organiser Melvin Benn claimed the producer had been “intoxicated” and “not in a good state”.

In response, Leary said the festival’s security guards had put him in a “cage” after he had had difficulty finding his car in the backstage car park. “Nobody should be detained in a cage by an employer because they can’t find their car,” he said in a statement released after the incident.