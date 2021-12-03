Ex-CLC’s Sorn signs with WILD Entertainment and teases new music

Former CLC member Sorn has signed with WILD Entertainment Group, following her departure from K-pop agency CUBE Entertainment.

Earlier today (December 3), the South Korea- and Los Angeles-based agency announced that it had signed an exclusive contract with the Thai-born idol. The company, which has also produced the singer’s debut solo single ‘Run’, is home to entertainment talents such as singer and influencer Emily Mei, who Sorn previously collaborated with.

WILD also notably houses songwriter-producer Candice Sosa, who has penned and produced a number of songs for several of some of K-pop’s biggest acts, such as BTS, Tomorrow X Together (TXT), TWICE, Stray Kids and more.

In a statement, WILD said that Sorn plans to “transition as an artist between North America and Southeast Asia”. In addition, the singer is also “currently preparing new solo music releases for early 2022”.

Sorn has confirmed her move to WILD with a post on Instagram. “I’m excited to announce my new journey as a solo artist with WILD. Please stay tuned for my future release early 2022,” she wrote.

Sorn’s new contract with WILD comes shortly after she parted ways with both CLC and longtime agency CUBE Entertainment last month. “I would like to thank everyone who has been supporting me and everything I’ve done with CLC,” she had written at the time, in a post confirming her departure from the group and company.

Sorn is the second member of CLC to leave this group this year, following the departure of Elkie. The Hong Kong-born singer had later claimed that there was “no reason” to remain in CLC after their agency had stopped providing support to the group.