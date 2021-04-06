Ex-Gang of Youths guitarist Joji Malani launches new label Broth Records

Former Gang of Youths guitarist Joji Malani has announced the launch of a new independent label, Broth Records.

In partnership with distribution company The Orchard, the new venture will be influenced by Malani’s DIY mentality and lengthy experience as a musician himself.

“I am thankful to have a great partner in The Orchard and excited to work hard and throw myself at this next venture with these amazing acts,” commented Malani in a statement.

Advertisement

Regarding the label’s makeup, Malani says Broth will be dedicated to “the Australian art that I see and want to see more of. Diverse in race and gender, yet strong in identity”.

Broth’s artist roster currently includes Malani’s own forthcoming solo project, along with Sydney indie rockers Coconut Cream and singer-songwriter Meteor Infant. A fourth artist is yet to be revealed. A live music showcase of Broth Records artists is set to be announced shortly.

“Joji came to me with the idea of a very modern independent record label that represented an incredible diverse roster of artists and genres,” The Orchard’s Blake Rayner said in a statement.

“The Orchard’s teams in Sydney and New York worked closely with Joji to develop a structure that suited his vision.”

Malani was a founding member of Gang of Youths back in 2012, performing on debut album ‘The Positions’ and its follow-up ‘Go Farther in Lightness’.

Advertisement

He left the band in 2019 to “move on to the next phase of his professional life”, and was replaced by Noah and the Whale’s Tom Hobden.