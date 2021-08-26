Ex-Girls’ Generation member Jessica Jung teases upcoming single ‘Can’t Sleep’

Former Girls’ Generation member and singer Jessica Jung has shared a teaser for her upcoming single ‘Can’t Sleep’.

The 30-second-long clip features a compilation of heartwarming clips from the 2014 reality show Jessica & Krystal: As You Wish, where the singer along with her sister, f(x)‘s Krystal, embarked on a road trip across the United States. The teaser is soundtracked by a jazzy, R&B instrumental laced with Jessica’s vocals.

While Krystal features heavily in the ‘Can’t Sleep’ teaser, it is unclear whether she will be lending her vocals to the upcoming single. It is also unknown if the track will be accompanied by a larger body of work from Jessica in the near future.

‘Can’t Sleep’ as well as its accompanying music video are set to drop tomorrow (August 27) at 6pm KST, and is a collaboration between Jessica’s agency Coridel Entertainment and music platform Municon.

The forthcoming release of ‘Can’t Sleep’ comes after Jessica teased that her “album-making process is in full swing”, via a video uploaded to her personal YouTube channel. She also added that she had been “waiting for the right timing” to release her as-yet-unnamed record, which was delayed due to setbacks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

It will also be the musician’s first release in two years, since her collaboration with Korean rapper Giriboy on ‘Call Me Before You Sleep’ dropped in 2019. Prior to the song’s release, Jung had dropped three mini-albums following her departure from Girls’ Generation and SM Entertainment in 2014, along with a handful of singles.