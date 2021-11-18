Ex-‘K-pop Star’ contestant Lily M joins upcoming JYP girl group

Korean-Australian singer Lily M has been revealed to be the latest member of JYP Entertainment‘s upcoming girl group, currently named JYPn.

JYP Entertainment released a video of Lily covering Bruno Mars‘ 2016 hit single ‘Finesse’ on November 19 at midnight KST, the latest in the ‘Qualifying’ series of music covers used to introduce the members of the new girl group.

Lily’s jazzy rendition of ‘Finesse’ is notably shorter than the original and is performed with an accompanying live band, including a saxophonist. She delivers her vocal performance in a run-down studio lit only by orange and green neon lights.

Lily is reportedly the seventh and final member of the new girl group, tentatively named JYPn, according to Korea JoongAng Daily. Other members that have been revealed by JYP Entertainment include Haewon, BAE, Sullyoon, Kyujin, Jiwoo and Jinni.

Lily is most notably a former contestant from the fourth season of the TV singing competition K-Pop Star, which aired in 2015. The singer had finished in fourth place and promptly signed with JYP Entertainment shortly after.

Meanwhile, JYPn is slated to make their debut in February 2022 and was first announced in July this year with the introduction of a project named “blind package”, a limited edition bundle that will feature the new girl group’s upcoming debut single on a limited-edition CD.

JYPn will reportedly be managed by a team led by Lee Ji-Young, who is the agency’s first female member of the board. Aside from Lee, the will team also allegedly include officials who helped to scout and train members of the Wonder Girls, TWICE and 2PM.