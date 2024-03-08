Ex-LOONA’s Chuu wins second trial against former label Blockberry Creative

The Seoul High Court has ruled in favour of former LOONA singer Chuu in a second trial against her former label Blockberry Creative.

South Korean news outlet Xsports News reported earlier today (March 8) the result of a second trial in a lawsuit between Chuu and music label Blockberry Creative, ruling in favour of the former again. A representative of the court told Xsports in a brief statement: “We judged that the conclusion of the first trial was reasonable,” per Soompi.

Chuu’s lawsuit against the company was first filed for a provisional injunction to suspend her contract with Blockberry Creative in January 2022, which the court had accepted. Following Chuu’s provisional injunction at the time, the singer was notably absent from many of LOONA’s promotional activities, including the band’s first-ever world tour that same year, though the label cited scheduling conflicts at the time.

After months of absence from the group, Blockberry Creative would later announce its removal of Chuu from the band in November 2022, claiming that the idol had of using “violent language and misuse of power” and claiming that she had violated terms of her exclusive contract. In a brief response posted on Instagram, the singer said she had not “done anything shameful”.

Later in August 2023, the court ruled in Chuu’s favour and officially nullified her contract with Blockberry Creative. It also ordered the label to bear the costs of the lawsuit. Blockberry Creative later appealed against the ruling and fought for a second trial to be had, however the ruling has remained the same as of today (March 8).

After Chuu was fired from LOONA and Blockberry Creative, the remaining 11 members of LOONA proceeded to file for suspension of their contracts with Blockberry Creative in the following months, and have since succeeded.

Chuu is now pursuing music and entertainment under her new label ATRP. Members Heejin, Haseul, Kim Lip, Jinsoul and Choerry are now under Modhaus, headed by former LOONA creative director Jaden Jeong, and will be dropping their debut album under the ARTMS project in May.

Meanwhile, Hyunjin, Yeojin, Vivi, Gowon and Hyeju (previously known as Olivia Hye) with signed with new agency CTEDM, also founded by a former Blockberry director, and have since debuted as a new group called Loossemble. Remaining member Yves has yet to sign with a new agency.