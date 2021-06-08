Ex-Megadeth bassist David Ellefson admits to “masturbating encounters” with woman in new police report

Former Megadeth bassist David Ellefson has admitted to “four to five masturbating encounters” online with a young woman in a new police report.

The report came as Ellefson filed revenge-porn charges against a person who he alleges “illegally” uploaded a “very private video” that prompted allegations of grooming against him.

The musician met with the Scottsdale, Arizona police to pursue his charges, who are now investigating.

According to the police report obtained by Rolling Stone, Ellefson admitted that he had been exchanging sexual text messages with a Dutch teenager, who captured a video of one of their encounters without his consent and shared them with friends.

Several explicit screenshots and a video later surfaced online, with some alleging they were with an underage girl, which led to his dismissal from Megadeth.

The Scottsdale Police Department said that the Dutch woman in question is 19, and that Ellefson is pursuing charges against the person who leaked the screenshots and video, not her.

He told police that he first met the woman when he was signing autographs after a gig in The Netherlands, where they struck up a friendship.

“The second time they met in person was in the Netherlands at a hotel lobby to have coffee and a soda,” the report continued. “He believes this was February 2020. He stated there was no physical contact and they just had a conversation. He stated there has never been any sexual physical contact between the two.”

The report said that it was in “July or August” when they each started to masturbate in front of each other using Facebook Messenger and that “they had about four to five masturbating encounters,” the last of which was in February 2021.

After the video was leaked online by someone calling Ellefson a “pedophile,” he said he was “advised by management to ‘not do anything and sit tight’ because it would probably ‘blow over.'” He was also assured by his management that their lawyers would investigate the case, however a video of Ellefson masturbating went viral shortly afterwards.

The police report goes on to say that the woman had shared the video with friends, “but wasn’t sure how it got leaked out to others”.

It adds: “She was remorseful and agreed to send out a social media statement on her Instagram account that she had been a willing consenting adult during their mutual virtual sexual encounter.”

Announcing Ellefson’s departure from Megadeth following the incident last month (May 24), frontman Dave Mustaine said an “already strained relationship” between the band and Ellefson, in addition to the grooming allegations, were enough “to make working together impossible moving forward”.

After subsequent rumours that he would be replacing Ellefson, ex-Metallica bassist Jason Newsted denied the reports. A replacement has yet to be announced.