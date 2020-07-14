Ex-Olympian shares debut single ‘Voices In My Head’

Melbourne multi-instrumentalist Ex-Olympian, real name Liam McGorry, has shared his debut single, entitled ‘Voices In My Head’.
The song premiered this morning (July 15). It is accompanied by a music video featuring a dance performance from Sarah Aiken, interspersed with clips of McGorry playing keyboard and trumpet. Watch it below:
The visual was directed by Jason Kendirian and produced by Maree Prokos, while the song was recorded by Cal Barter, mixed by Haima Marriott, mastered by John Davis and co-produced by Marriott and McGorry.
McGorry is the latest addition to Melbourne’s Dot Dash Recordings roster, joining the likes of Methyl Ethel, Sui Zhen, Donny Benét, Banoffee and more.
Per a press release, ‘Voices In My Head’ is a “cinematic, skittish song about scrambling to reconcile the many voices of today’s world in your head…about trying to find yourself amongst a mess of self-doubt, social media envy and climate anxiety”.
Ex-Olympian is the new moniker for McGorry, who previously had tenures in multiple bands including Saskwatch and Dorsal Fins. The alias is named after ex-olympian Nino Borsari’s neon sign at the intersection of Melbourne’s Lygon and Grattan Streets.
Borsari was a member of the Italian pursuit cycling team who was competing in Australia when World War II occurred. When he discovered he couldn’t return home, Borsari established a bicycle repair shop in 1941, which later included the iconic neon sign in the late ’40s.