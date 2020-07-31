Ex-Olympian shares new single ‘Lilac Youth’ featuring Nkechi Anele

Ex-Olympian – aka Liam McGorry – has shared his second single, ‘Lilac Youth’, featuring Saskwatch frontwoman and triple j Roots ‘N’ All presenter Nkechi Anele.

The track is the B-Side to a 7″ released today, alongside McGorry’s debut single as Ex-Olympian, ‘Voices In My Head’. Listen to it below:

Advertisement

McGorry was a bandmate of Anele in Saskwatch and said it was “very special that after such a long time we can still connect and collaborate in new ways after all this time”.

“Nkechi has been my voice for an age, singing and collaborating on my most innermost thoughts.”

McGorry is the latest signee to Melbourne’s Dot Dash Recordings roster, joining the likes of Methyl Ethel, Sui Zhen, Donny Benét, Banoffee and more.

Ex-Olympian is the new moniker for McGorry, who previously had tenures in multiple bands including Saskwatch and Dorsal Fins. The alias is named after ex-olympian Nino Borsari’s neon sign at the intersection of Melbourne’s Lygon and Grattan Streets.

Borsari was a member of the Italian pursuit cycling team who was competing in Australia when World War II occurred. When he discovered he couldn’t return home, Borsari established a bicycle repair shop in 1941, which later included the iconic neon sign in the late ’40s.