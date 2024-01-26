Ex-PVRIS guitarist Alex Babinski says he’s been cleared of sexual assault allegations that led to his removal

Alex Babinski, former PVRIS guitarist, has said he’s been cleared of the sexual assault allegations that led to his removal.

Babinski was accused of sexual harrassment in June 2020. At the time, he claimed the allegations were “100% false”, and said he was “determined to prove my innocence” and “taking legal action”. By August 26, PVRIS announced Babinski was “no longer associated” with the band, just days before the release of their third album ‘Use Me‘.

Now, Babinski has taken to social media, writing: “I wanted to give you all an update on what’s been going with me these last couple years”. Yesterday (January 25), Babinski made a statement addressing the accusations against him made by Kea Romani, which led to his removal. “I have since spent the last 3.5 years in a lawsuit against Kea to clear my name and prove my innocence,” he said.

“During that time, I have been forced to publicly defend myself on many occasions. I have lost my career, had my name slandered beyond repair, lost many friends and suffered damage to my mental health that I will never recover from.”

I wanted to give you all an update on what’s been going with me these last couple years pic.twitter.com/fPhUhqnIPI — Alex Babinski (@AlexPVRIS) January 25, 2024

“However, I am very happy to now say the lawsuit has been resolved to show the truth and as you can see in the image provided, it states that I have never had any physical contact with my accuser,” he added.

“We never met, I never drank with her or had intimate relations with her and I did not encourage her or anyone for that matter to engage in the things she said I did. I hope now I will be able to take the steps to rebuild my life and continue on a journey to heal.”

Babinski then shared a photo of Romani’s legal retraction, dated December 12, 2023 and signed by Romani. NME have approached PVRIS’s spokesperson for comment.

PVRIS, which now consists of frontwoman Lynn Gunn and bassist/keyboardist Brian McDonald, will embark on a run of dates in 2024.