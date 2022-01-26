Ex-SISTAR’s Hyolyn and more K-pop idols have been diagnosed with COVID-19

Several K-pop artists have been diagnosed with COVID-19, according to various entertainment companies.

On January 24, IST Entertainment announced that THE BOYZ member Eric had been diagnosed with COVID-19, as reported by Soompi. The rapper had tested positive during a preemptive PCR testing for a reality show filming scheduled earlier this week. At the time, it was reported that his 10 remaining bandmates had tested negative and that their schedule would be adjusted accordingly.

Earlier today (January 26), however, IST Entertainment announced that fellow member Younghoon had also tested positive for COVID-19. “Younghoon preemptively took a PCR test on the afternoon of January 25, and he was notified that he tested positive this morning,” the entertainment company’s statement read, as translated by Soompi.

The statement also noted that the remaining members of the group and the staff underwent COVID-19 testing again “in consideration of the virus’s incubation period”. The group’s updated test results have yet to be confirmed at the time of writing.

Meanwhile, former SISTAR member Hyolyn has also tested positive for the coronavirus, according to BridƷ Entertainment. In a press statement released on January 26, the singer was informed that she came in close contact with a COVID-19 patient during the filming of the music variety show Double Trouble. She underwent PCR testing soon after.

“On January 26, Hyolyn tested positive for COVID-19, and all the staff members who were with her tested negative,” the statement read, as translated by Soompi. “Accordingly, she cancelled all her scheduled activities and is taking necessary measures in accordance with the guidelines of the quarantine authorities.”

Other K-pop artists who have also tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days include three members from the boyband WEi, EDaily reported. The group’s management agency, Oui Entertainment, announced that members Kim Dong-han, Yoo Yong-ha and Kang Seok-hwan had all tested positive for the virus. Notably, Kim was involved in the filming of music variety show Double Trouble on Monday.

The results of the group’s remaining members – Jang Dae-hyeon, Kim Jun-seo and Kim Yo-han – have yet to be confirmed. “The band has cancelled everything on its schedule and the three members have been isolated according to the direction of the national health authorities,” Oui Entertainment said in a statement, per Korea JoongAng Daily.

On January 26, South Korea reported that its daily COVID-19 cases had reached 13,000, making it the first time the country had surpassed 10,000 cases in two years, per Korea Herald.

Earlier this week, YG Entertainment also reported that several members of iKON and WINNER were diagnosed with COVID-19. The entertainment company later confirmed that two more artists under their roster – iKON’s Junhoe and TREASURE’s Yoshi – also tested positive for the virus.