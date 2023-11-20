Ex-Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg undergoes hip surgery

Ex-Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg has had surgery to repair part of his left hip and shave down a misshapen part of his femur.

The musician shared an update accompanied by a photo of him on crutches, two weeks after he was unexpectedly fired from the metal band.

“This Tuesday, after three years of careful planning, I underwent an outpatient procedure to repair the torn labrum of my left hip and shave down a misshapen part of my femur — a condition that never impacted my drumming in any way, but I’ve wanted to take care of during downtime from my recording and touring schedule,” he wrote.

“Since 2020, my priority has been for my playing to go uninterrupted until a window in the schedule would allow me to complete an expected recovery of about four months. In May, that schedule started to show that this window would be now.

“After a follow-up MRI in August, I made the decision (alongside those close to me in my personal and professional life) to schedule this surgery immediately following the last performance of 2023, with the ambition and expectation of myself and my doctors to be stage-ready for the next show in April. A commitment I made to myself and to you — although news of this was kept internal. In fact, knowing I wouldn’t be able to play for a few months was partially my motivation to create my Mixwave instrument — so I could remain collaborative with my own sound until I could return to my drums.

He continued: “Though my commitment to healing remains the same, I’ll be disappointed to not see all of you in Vegas as planned,” he continued, referencing Slipknot’s upcoming appearance at the 2024 edition of the Sick New World festival in Las Vegas.

“Perhaps some of you are facing your own challenges — we all do. No matter how down-and-out you might feel, there are reasons to be hopeful, and to keep an actively positive mindset. Have your own back. Surround yourself with positive people. Focus on what gives your life meaning and purpose.

“I spent today in a part of NYC that first inspired me to pursue a creative life. It was affirming to revisit a place that brings back memories of discovering metal, punk, and hardcore.

“I believe I’ve always shot from the hip (lol) with you. No reason to change that now. I look forward to sharing my journey with you, and keeping you up-to-date in my adventure back to 100%. Thanks to my awesome team of doctors, I’m already on the path back to what I love doing the most!

“The path forward through this recovery will be a challenge, but it’s one I’m up for.”

Weinberg parted ways with Slipknot after just under a decade in the band. The remaining members said that it was a “creative decision”. Weinberg later opened up about being kicked out of the iconic heavy metal band, saying he was left “heartbroken and blindsided” by the decision in a now-deleted post on X/Twitter (per Consequence Of Sound).

Meanwhile, Against Me!’s Laura Jane Grace, who was bandmates with Weinberg from 2010 to 2012, called him a “little bitch boy” in response to the news and said it was “poetic justice” for him to be sacked.