Ex-Spacey Jane bassist Amelia Murray on why she left the band: “Being a musician didn’t really suit me”

Former Spacey Jane bassist Amelia Murray has opened up about why she left the band in 2019 – shortly before they launched the cycle for their debut album – and all the things she’s been up to in the years since.

Earlier this week, Murray sat down for an interview with the ABC, where she explained that she’d initially joined Spacey Jane because she saw it as “a fun hobby that we all had”, never expecting it to flourish into a “serious thing”. She noted that fame had never seemed attractive to her: “The first thing I wanted to be when I grew up was a shearer when I was three,” she told journalist Briana Fiore.

“I definitely consider myself a country girl,” the 25-year-old native of Tincurrin – a wheatbelt town some 260 kilometres south-east of Perth – continued, boasting that she “love[s] working [a] harvest”.

Advertisement

As a member of Spacey Jane, Murray performed on the band’s first two EPs – 2017’s ‘No Way To Treat An Animal’ and the following year’s ‘In The Slight’ – as well as seven of the 12 songs on their 2020 debut album, ‘Sunlight’. While she seemed to look back at her time in the group fondly, she did admit that they “had no idea what [they] were doing” when they recorded their debut EP.

She cited the ‘Sunlight’ hit ‘Booster Seat’ as the song she’s most proud of, explaining: “I really like that song because all five of us are on it, so Peppa [Lane] who’s the bass player now sings the vocals and I play the bass so it’s one of the few songs that have all five of us on it.”

As for why she eventually left Spacey Jane, Murray pointed to her growing interest in studying to become a doctor. “[The band] was starting to take off as a career,” she said, “and I think that’s also at the point where I’d been doing medicine for a few years and had realised I actually really loved that as well. While I loved the feeling of writing music and recording with friends, it’s like the coolest thing ever, I think other aspects of being a musician didn’t really suit me as well.”

Murray also noted the challenges of touring regularly, particularly given her personal discomfort with the atmosphere. She said: “I don’t drink and the party scene is not really where I feel most comfortable. So I guess there are some behind-the-scenes stuff about being a musician that people don’t really know is quite hard.”

Murray’s departure from Spacey Jane was announced on July 2, 2019, and in the years since, she’s graduated from university and is now a junior doctor at the Albany Health Campus in WA. “I really like working the ED because it is so varied,” she said of her current work. “You know, you can be seeing someone with a broken bone, you can be seeing someone with some sort of organ problem with an infection or looking after a trauma like a car crash.”

In the future, Murray noted, she hopes to explore a career in sexual health. As for whether she misses her bandmates in Spacey Jane, she said that although she’s “never [felt] any resentment” towards them, coping with the aftermath of her exit from the band “was hard and sad initially”. But she’s since evolved her mindset, and said of her current perspective: “I’m just really happy that they’re doing what they want to do and they’re really successful. I’m just happy for them.”

Advertisement

In closing, Murray said she does still enjoy performing bass on her own time, and offered some advice to those who might be feeling the same inner conflict she did in the months leading up to her exit from Spacey Jane: “One thing my Mum taught me to do was to pick one idea and run with it for a little bit in your head and see how that feels. If it feels right you keep going and if it feels wrong you pick the other option.”

Spacey Jane released their second album, ‘Here Comes Everybody’, last June via AWAL (followed by a concert film and a deluxe edition). It was supported by singles like ‘Lots Of Nothing’, ‘Lunchtime’, ‘Sitting Up’, ‘It’s Been A Long Day’, ‘Hardlight’ and ‘Pulling Through’, and earned a four-star review from NME (as well as the Number 21 spot on NME’s list of the best Australian albums of 2022).