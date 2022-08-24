Former Wanna One member Ha Sung-woon unveils moody music video for ‘Focus’

Former Wanna One member and soloist Ha Sung-woon has shared a dramatic music video for ‘Focus’, a new single from his seventh mini-album ‘Strange World’.

The moody video for the title track of ‘Strange World’ dropped today (August 24) at 6pm KST. Watch the video below.

In addition to ‘Focus’, Ha’s mini-album includes four B-sides, namely ‘Say Yes’, ‘Baby Blue’, ‘Too Little Too Late’ and ‘Daylight’. Its fourth track, ‘Too Little Too Late’, is a duet with soloist and former 15& singer Jamie.

Released on Big Planet Made, ‘Strange World’ will mark the idol’s final music release before he enlists in the military on September 5. To support the release, Ha will hold a two-night concert titled ‘Welcome to Strange World’ in Seoul on August 27 and 28.

Prior to this, his last release was ‘With You’, a collaborative single with close friend and fellow idol Jimin of BTS for the original soundtrack of K-drama Our Blues in April. Earlier that month, Ha also dropped the special digital single ‘La La Pop!’ through Universe Music for the K-pop mobile application Universe.