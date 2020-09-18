Example, Hermitude lead Darwin’s Rebound Music Festival 2020 lineup

Rebound Music Festival in Darwin is scheduled to take place next month under a COVID-19 safety plan. Today (September 18), organisers have announced the amended lineup for one of the first festivals to take place in Australia since the pandemic began.

Leading the bill are the likes of English rapper and producer Example, electronic duo Hermitude, Illy and Lime Cordiale. Check out the full lineup below.

The festival was originally scheduled to take place back in July, with a lineup that included Lime Cordiale along with Mallrat and Hot Dub Time Machine. It was postponed due to the pandemic, and the latter two acts no longer slated to perform.

Rebound Music Festival is now a limited-capacity event and due to take place at Darwin Ski Club on October 3. Tickets for are on sale now.

Organisers say they have an event safety plan in place following guidelines set out by the Department of Health, though no further details have been provided. They’ve also asked patrons to assist by practicing social distancing, keep their hands clean by washing or using hand sanitiser, and staying home if feeling unwell.

In the Northern Territory, major events and gatherings of over 500 people are permitted if organisers submit a COVID-19 event safety plan and receive formal approval from the Chief Health Officer prior to the event proceeding.

This weekend, the Darwin Ski Club will be holding a festival called Reset 2020 that features the likes of The Angels, The Superjesus, Shannon Noll and more.

The lineup for Rebound Music Festival 2020 is:

Bec Sandridge

DRAFTDAY

DJ Denim

Example

Hermitude (DJ set)

Illy

Lime Cordiale

The Lunar Society

MSON

No Money Enterprise

Stevie Jean

The Vanns