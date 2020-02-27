Exclusive: Paul Kelly and Missy Higgins announce one-off show in Queensland

In an NME Australia exclusive, Paul Kelly and Missy Higgins have announced today (February 28) that they will team up for a special one-off concert later this year.

Kelly and Higgins, two of Australia’s most well-known and beloved singer-songwriters, will perform on Saturday, July 11 at Sandstone Point Hotel on Bribie Island, Queensland. The pair have collaborated frequently in the past, notably on the 2007 Kev Carmody tribute album ‘Cannot But My Soul’, where they teamed up with Augie March’s Glenn Richardson for a cover of ‘Droving Woman’, which you can listen to below.

They will be supported by Sydney musician Alex the Astronaut and Tamworth artist Andy Golledge. Pre-sale begins Wednesday March 4 at 9 am AEDT. General sale tickets for the concert will be available Monday March 9 at 10am AEDT via Ticketmaster.

“I’m so looking forward to getting up to beautiful warm Bribie Island,” Higgins told NME Australia. “I love being up there in the lush tropics, it’s a real contrast to Melbourne and always feels like a kind of exotic getaway.

“This gig has such a great lineup of acts,” Higgins continued, “Alex the Astronaut, Andy Golledge and of course the legendary Paul Kelly whom I always love watching live, so I think it’s gonna be a special one!”

Higgins recently collaborated with art-pop singer Amanda Palmer, recording and releasing a cover of Midnight Oil’s ‘Beds Are Burning’ for Palmer’s bushfire benefit album ‘Forty-Five Degrees: A Bushfire Charity Flash Record’. Hear it below:

“I’ve collaborated with Amanda a few times now,” Higgins told NME Australia. “I’ve sung at a couple of her shows, we recorded a duet for one of my albums, we did a live talk-show and podcast together, and now we’ve recorded a Midnight Oil song together for a charity album! I’m not sure what’s left for us to do, perhaps make an avant-garde short film together or something? She’s an inspiring woman.

“Our version of ‘Beds Are Burning’ was done lightning fast, as was the whole album, which made for a really fun experience and energetic recording. It’s about as punk as I’ll ever get, I reckon.”

Earlier this month, Kelly put out the new single ‘Sleep, Australia, Sleep’, which addresses climate change inaction. He reiterated the song’s message to NME Australia, saying, “It’s a lament in the form of a lullaby. A lullaby that sounds a warning. I hope it doesn’t come true but some of it already has.”

Watch the official video for ‘Sleep, Australia, Sleep’ below:

This concert isn’t the only event coming up on Kelly’s calendar. At the Sydney Writers Festival on April 8, he will appear in conversation with revered singer-songwriter and author Patti Smith, discussing topics from music to the latter’s latest book, Year Of The Monkey.

Joining Kelly and Higgins on stage in Queensland will be Alex The Astronaut, whose latest single is ‘I Think You’re Great’, and Andy Golledge, who featured at a recent bushfire relief concert alongside the duo CLEWS.