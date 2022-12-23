Exek, Vintage Crop and more to play Jerkfest 2023

Anti Fade Records are bringing Jerkfest back to Djilang / Geelong next year, announcing the festival’s stacked lineup.

The event is set to take place at the Barwon Club on Saturday March 25, featuring sets from local four-piece Vintage Crop, post-punk outfit Exek, Sarah Hardiman’s solo project LOU, post-punk group Essendon Airport, Melbourne’s Terry and Sydney outfits Optic Nerve, R.M.F.C., G2G and Gee Tee.

Other acts on the bill include YL Hooi, Geld, The Vacant Lot, Modal Melodies, Phil & The Tiles, Mug, Cloud Ice 9, Red Hell, Zelkova, The Toads, The Patersons, The Judges and Parsnip DJ’s.

Advertisement

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.

A number of the acts on next year’s lineup also performed at the 2022 iteration, alongside the likes of Bananagun, Parsnip, Primo! and more. The festival made its debut in 2015, and has been an annual event for the Victorian coastal suburb since, bar 2020 when it was cancelled just days out due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vintage Crop shared their fourth album earlier this year, ‘Kibitzer’, which NME awarded four-stars in a review. “Between the withering words and the locked-in playing, ‘Kibitzer’ is the most cohesive and repeatable statement from Vintage Crop yet,” wrote NME‘s Doug Wallen, describing the offering as “withering, well-honed garage punk.”

Elsewhere, Exek also introduced a new album this year, sharing their fifth LP ‘Advertise Here’ back in February. The band are set to perform at next year’s iteration of Golden Plains in Victoria, alongside Bikini Kill, Four Tet, Carly Rae Jepsen, Angel Olsen and more.