EXID’s Solji unveils sentimental new solo single ‘I believed it was love’

EXID’s main vocalist Solji has released an emotional ballad track titled ‘I believed it was love’.

On October 11 at 6PM KST, the 33-year-old singer released the poignant new single across several streaming platforms. Initially led by a piano instrumental, ‘I believed it was love’ soars to life in its chorus, its lyrics describing the feelings of heartbreak after a lover expresses a change of heart.

“I believed it was love / The way you look at me / Even the warm embrace / Maybe you’ll miss that time, too, / I had high expectations for nothing again today,” Solji belts powerfully on the chorus.

The new track is Solji’s first solo release since ‘By Your Side’ in August for the period medical drama Poong, the Joseon Psychiatrist. Prior to this, the singer had released her debut mini-album ‘First Letter’ in February 2022.

‘I believed it was love’ comes hot on the heels of EXID’s recent comeback with ‘X’ and its lead single ‘Fire’, which marked the five-member girl group’s first music together in three years. The record included an English-language version of the lead single, along with B-sides ‘IDK (I Don’t Know)’ and ‘LEGGO’.

In the quintet’s interview with NME, Solji opened up about her past struggle with hyperthyroidism, which had forced her to sit out of EXID’s promotional activities for the better part of three years.

“I remember that my heart broke because I had to burden them, especially Hyelin,” said the main vocalist, who explained that her challenging parts had to be divided among her bandmates.